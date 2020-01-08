6th Man lunches resume
The Southwest Baptist University 6th Man luncheons resume Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the PA room inside SBU’s Mellers Dining Commons and will continue throughout the season. Lunch is served at 11:30. Cost is $6. Coaches speak at noon.
Local teams compete in tourneys
Bolivar High School boys basketball took fifth place in the blue bracket at the annual Blue & Gold Tournament last month in Springfield. The Liberators finished 3-1 at the tournament, besting Branson in overtime in the fifth-place game. BHS girls basketball finished 0-2 in the pink bracket at the Pink & White Tournament. Fair Play boys basketball took home consolation honors in the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic after beating Macks Creek 69-61. Marion C. Early girls basketball finished in third place in the Weaubleau Tournament with a victory over St. Elizabeth. Libby Painter had 16 points in the win.
BMS falls in close matches
The Bolivar Middle School seventh grade boys basketball A team fell 45-41 in overtime against Lebanon Friday, Dec. 6. The B team fell 33-31. Seventh-grader Kanton Fisher scored 20 points.
