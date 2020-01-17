6th Man lunches resume
The Southwest Baptist University 6th Man luncheons resumed Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the PA room inside SBU’s Mellers Dining Commons. Lunches will continue throughout the season. The meal is served at 11:30. Cost is $6. Coaches speak at noon.
SBU names 4 to hall of fame
Southwest Baptist University recently named four former students to its class of 2019 hall of fame.
Landon Young, who attended the university from 2010 to 2014, was a featured athlete on the baseball field. Young was named to the All-Conference team twice and holds the MIAA single-game doubles all-time record. He was also the program's first academic all-American and also received the Rex Brown award and the Mr. SBU Award.
Bill Shell, who attended the university from 2010 to 2014, currently holds six SBU track and field records. Shell was a four-time all-American and won five conference titles, garnering the nickname "White Lightning." Shell won the Elite 90 award twice, given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championship.
Jody Mayfield-Pool, who competed for the Lady Bearcats on the basketball court, attended SBU from 1984 to 1988. During her career, she posted statistics that rank within the top 10 in five record categories. Mayfield made the all-MIAA honorable mention team and received multiple all-district 16 selections.
Mark Rains was one of the initial members of the SBU tennis team. In 1969, Rains led the men's tennis team to a No. 32 national ranking, improving the following year to No. 23. He attended SBU from 1967 to 1970. He is currently serving his second term as chairman of the SBU Board of Trustees.
