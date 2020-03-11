Youth wrestlers to hit state mat
Ten Bolivar youth wrestlers will compete at the 2020 Missouri USA State Championship meet in Kansas City on Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15.
Wrestlers qualified for the state tournament by placing in the top four in each bracket at the regional tournament in Camdenton on Saturday, March 7.
Jace Mashburn took fourth in the 12 and under 210-pound category. Teammates Cale McCurry earned a bronze medal in the 12U 100-pound category. Ninety-pounder Forrest McMannes and 110-pounder Mason McCurry both took third in the 14 and under fields.
Bolivar has six regional champions: 8 and under wrestlers 65-pounder Finn McCullah and 100-pounder Dallas Campbell, 12 and under wrestlers 70-pounder Graham Hensley and 165-pounder Trapper McIntire and 14 and under wrestlers Izik Sims, competing in the 235-pound field and Tate Mashburn, competing in the 285-pound field.
Players earn postseason honors
The following Polk County basketball players have earned postseason recognition for their performance on the court.
• From Bolivar— Hunter Berry, C4D11 team; Kyle Pock, C4D11 team; Lexi Berry, C4D11 team.
* From Fair Play — Codey Shuler, C1D7 team; Adrian Hartshorn, C1D7 team.
• From Halfway — Trenton McCarthy, C1D7 team; Nehemiah Porter, C1D7 team; Elavia Sharp, C1D7 team.
• From Humansville — Tucker Ahlers, C1D7 team.
