Class 1 girls teams fall
Girls basketball teams from Halfway, Fair Play and Humansville have ended their seasons following losses in the Class 1 District 7 tournament.
The Lady Tigers fell 63-20 in the first round to Walnut Grove. Fair Play fell 64-29 to Climax Springs. Halfway won its first round 41-32 over Macks Creek but fell 68-19 in the quarterfinal round to Walnut Grove.
Class 2,3 teams end seasons
Marion C. Early boys basketball fell 76-44 in the first round of the Class 2 District 13 tournament to Lakeland. The Lady Panthers dropped their game against Miller 59-26. Pleasant Hope’s boys fell 68-35 to Strafford in round one of the Class 3 District 11 tournament, while its girls program lost to Strafford 84-20.
R-1 to host college recruitment seminar
Paul Putnum, Next College Student Athlete regional recruiting director, will present a program on the college recruiting process at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Bolivar High School.
According to R-1 activities director Todd Schrader, head coaches, athletes and parents are invited to attend to learn about the college recruiting process and receive free tools.
