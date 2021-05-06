Pleasant Hope is conference champ
Pleasant Hope High School softball finished its 2021 Southwest Conference campaign 7-0, following a 13-2 thrashing of Miller on Monday, April 28.
The Lady Pirates’ overall record is 13-4.
Alyssa Bell went 3-4 at the plate with one home run, a run scored and four runs batted in.
Jaylin Miner threw five strikeouts and walked two.
Bearcats take tennis title
Southwest Baptist University’s men’s tennis team is the Great Lakes Valley Conference champion.
It’s the team’s first full season as a member of the conference.
The Bearcats upset Div. II No. 5 University of Indianapolis on Sunday, May 2, winning 4-2.
With the win, SBU will advance to the regional tournament.
Lady Libs to hold camp
The Bolivar Lady Liberator basketball team will host an elementary basketball camp in May.
Grades kindergarten through second will attend 3:15 to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 17-18. Third- through sixth-graders will attend 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, May 19-21.
Camp will be in the Bolivar High School gym.
Cost is $30. For more information, contact coach Ben Glasgow at benglasgow@bolivarschools.org or 438-9189.
Darrol Cribbs golf tournament June 14
The Darrol Cribbs Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Bolivar High School boys basketball team is Monday, June 14, at Silo Ridge Country Club.
Shotgun starts are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Lunch is available from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Four-person team entry is $340 and includes mulligans and skins. For $415, a team gets mulligans, skins and a hole sponsorship.
Individual hole sponsorships are $150.
Prizes are $500 for first place, $400 for second and $300 for third.
Prizes are available for long drive and CTPs.
For more information, contact coach Robby Hoegh at rhoegh@bolivarschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.