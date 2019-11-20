Larimore voted to all-state team
Bolivar High School senior Emma Larimore was recently voted onto the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Class 3 team. Larimore, a libero, surpassed 1,000 career digs this year.
Athletes earn postseason honors
Five Bolivar soccer players recently earned honors as members of the Ozark independent all-conference team. Dylan Rowell, Andrew Lewis, Noah Tull and Raif Fullerton were named to the team, while Zach Warwick was honorable mention. The organization of independent districts includes Bolivar, Smith-Cotton and Clinton.
