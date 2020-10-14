Lady Libs qualify for state
Bolivar High School girls tennis doubles partners Lexi Berry and Megan Roberts and singles player McKinley Hedges have qualified for the state tournament after winning their sectionals rounds on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Bolivar.
State individual and doubles championships are Thursday through Saturday, Oct.15-17, at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
As a team, Bolivar has advanced to the state final four later this month.
SBU mourns former coach, player
Southwest Baptist University is mourning the loss of former football player and coach Derwyn Lauderdale.
Lauderdale died Saturday, Oct. 10. He had been employed as a coach at Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas.
He played wide receiver for the Bearcats from 2010 to 2014, and owns several school records, including ranking third in career receptions, third in receptions per game, fifth in receiving yards, seventh in receiving touchdowns and ninth in yards per catch.
He was a member of SBU’s coaching staff for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Robinson nets all-district, state bid
Bolivar sophomore golfer Elle Robinson shot a 102 at her district meet on Monday, Oct. 12, to qualify for the state meet Monday through Tuesday, Oct. 19-20, in New Bloomfield.
