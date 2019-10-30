Berry, Roberts 1-1 at state
Lady Liberators tennis tandem Megan Roberts and Lexi Berry, both juniors, bested a team from Cape Girardeau’s Notre Dame High School, but fell in the following match against John Burroughs School, a private school, in the Class 1 state tournament Friday, Oct. 25.
The team won 6-1, 6-2 against Notre Dame. They lost 6-1, 6-0 against John Burroughs.
Bolivar fishing team to hold informational meeting
Bolivar R-1 students in grades 5-12 interested in being a member of the Bolivar Fishing Team may attend an informational meeting for students and parents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Smith's Restaurant. Coach Darin Archer will be on hand to discuss the upcoming 2020 season and answer questions about the program.
Bolivar, Pleasant Hope volleyball lose
Polk County is out of the district volleyball picture after both Bolivar and Pleasant Hope lost games Monday, Oct. 28. Bolivar fell 2-1 to Lamar in Class 3 District 13, while Pleasant Hope lost 2-0 to Stockton in Class 2 District 12. The Lady Liberators cap a 15-17-1 season, while Pleasant Hope’s year ends at 23-10-1.
