Baseball tryouts Oct. 19
Those interested in Bolivar’s summer freshman baseball team may try out Saturday, Oct. 19 at the high school baseball field.
Registration is 8:30 to 9 a.m. and a parents meeting will be from 9 to 9:15. Tryouts are from 9:15 to noon and are open to Bolivar students currently in seventh or eighth grade. Contact coach Brad Roweton at 298-0391 for more information.
Meet the Player event Oct. 25
The Southwest Baptist University Sixth Man Club will hold its Meet the Player dinner at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the Mellers Dining Commons at Southwest Baptist University.
According to a release from the club, SBU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and coaches will introduce themselves and give attendees a preview of the upcoming season in their new conference.
The club also holds weekly lunches at noon Wednesdays in the PA room of the Mellers Dining Commons, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6. Lunch is $6, and those planning to eat are encouraged to arrive between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m. due to classes being released at 11:50.
Club membership is $65 for individuals and $125 for a family, which includes a spouse and children under the age of 18. Season tickets are available for pickup and purchase at the lunches.
For more information, contact Pearlene Breshears at 399-2918.
