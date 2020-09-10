FCA golf tourney Saturday
The Heart of the Ozarks Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scramble at Silo Ridge golf tournament is Saturday, Sept. 12.
According to area director Mikel Flanders, proceeds go to helping the FCA “engage, equip and empower coaches and athletes.”
Registration is available online at ozarksfca.org/scramble2020 or on site at 7:30 a.m.
A shotgun start is scheduled for 8:30. Cost is $100 for individual registration or $400 for a four-person team.
3 Lady Panthers honored
Three members of the Marion C. Early High School softball team were recently named to their home tournament’s all-tournament team. Hailey Presley, Taylor Blehm and Lauren Taylor received the honor. The Lady Panthers took third in the tournament.
