BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 22
Fair Play vs Wheatland, SBU, 5:45 p.m.
Halfway vs Walnut Grove, SBU, 7 p.m.
Humansville vs Macks Creek, SBU, 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Bolivar vs Helias Catholic, 7:30 p.m
MCE vs Lakeland, Weaubleau, 9 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Strafford, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 22
Fair Play vs Climax Springs, SBU, 3:15 p.m.
Halfway vs Macks Creek, SBU, 11:15 a.m.
Humansville vs Walnut Grove, SBU, 10 a.m.
Feb. 24
MCE vs Miller, Weaubleau, 4:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Strafford, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 25
Bolivar at Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Feb. 22
Bolivar at Class 2 state meet, Columbia, various times
