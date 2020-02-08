BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 10
MCE vs NCA, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11
Fair Play vs MCE, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway at Lighthouse, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Ash Grove, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 10
Bolivar vs Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Humansville vs Greenwood, 6 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Ash Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Fair Play vs MCE, 7:30 p.m.
Halfway at Lighthouse, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Feb. 8
Bolivar at Marshfield, various times
