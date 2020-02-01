BOYS BASKETBALL
Feb. 3
Fair Play at Everton, TBA
Halfway at Stoutland, TBA
Humansville vs NE Vernon Co, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4
Fair Play at Hermitage, 7 p.m.
Halfway at Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Humansville at Weaubleau, 7 p.m.
MCE vs Conway, 7:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Sarcoxie, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Feb. 3
Fair Play at Everton, 5:30 p.m.
Halfway at Stoutland, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville vs NE Vernon Co, 5:30 p.m.
MCE at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope at Sarcoxie, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
Fair Play at Hermitage 5:30 p.m.
Halfway at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville at Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Feb. 1
Bolivar at Springfield invite, 8 a.m.
WRESTLING
Feb. 4
Bolivar at Bolivar Double Dual, various times
