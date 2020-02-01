BOYS BASKETBALL

Feb. 3

Fair Play at Everton, TBA

Halfway at Stoutland, TBA

Humansville vs NE Vernon Co, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4

Fair Play at Hermitage, 7 p.m.

Halfway at Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Humansville at Weaubleau, 7 p.m.

MCE vs Conway, 7:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope at Sarcoxie, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 3

Fair Play at Everton, 5:30 p.m.

Halfway at Stoutland, 5:30 p.m.

Humansville vs NE Vernon Co, 5:30 p.m.

MCE at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope at Sarcoxie, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4

Fair Play at Hermitage 5:30 p.m.

Halfway at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.

Humansville at Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Feb. 1

Bolivar at Springfield invite, 8 a.m.

WRESTLING

Feb. 4

Bolivar at Bolivar Double Dual, various times

