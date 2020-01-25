BOYS BASKETBALL

Jan. 25

Bolivar vs Center at SBU, 7 p.m.

Halfway vs Galena at SBU, 10 a.m.

Jan. 27

MCE vs Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 28

Fair Play vs Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Halfway vs MCE, 5:30 p.m.

Humansville vs Everton, 7 p.m.

Pl. Hope vs Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29

Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jan. 25

Bolivar vs Tipton at SBU, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 27

Bolivar at Central, 7:30 p.m.

MCE vs Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 28

Fair Play vs Wheatland 5:30 p.m. 

Halfway vs MCE, 5:30 p.m.

Humansville vs Everton, 5:30 p.m.

Pl. Hope vs Lockwood, 6 p.m.

Jan. 29

Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.  

SWIMMING

Jan. 28

Bolivar at Big 8 Championships, various times

