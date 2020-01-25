BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 25
Bolivar vs Center at SBU, 7 p.m.
Halfway vs Galena at SBU, 10 a.m.
Jan. 27
MCE vs Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
Fair Play vs Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Halfway vs MCE, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville vs Everton, 7 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 29
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 25
Bolivar vs Tipton at SBU, 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 27
Bolivar at Central, 7:30 p.m.
MCE vs Weaubleau, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
Fair Play vs Wheatland 5:30 p.m.
Halfway vs MCE, 5:30 p.m.
Humansville vs Everton, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Lockwood, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29
Fair Play vs Halfway, 5:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Jan. 28
Bolivar at Big 8 Championships, various times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.