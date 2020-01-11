BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 13
Halfway, Humansville, Pl. Hope, MCE at Pl. Hope tourney, various times
Jan. 14
Bolivar vs Marshfield, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 13
Bolivar at Log. Rog., 7:30 p.m.
Halfway, Humansville, Pl. Hope at Pl. Hope tourney, various times
SWIMMING
Jan. 11
Bolivar at Ozarks invite, various times
Jan. 14
Bolivar at Springfield Quad, various times
WRESTLING
Jan. 16
Bolivar at Carthage, various times
