CROSS COUNTRY

Sept. 7

Bolivar, Fair Play and Humansville at Bolivar meet, the old airport, 8 a.m.

 

SOFTBALL

Sept. 7

Humansville at Humansville tournament, various times

Bolivar vs Ozark, Bolivar, 10 a.m.

Bolivar vs McDonald County, Bolivar, 1:30 p.m.

Halfway at Walnut Grove tournament, various times

Sept. 9

Bolivar at Warsaw, Warsaw, 5 p.m.

Humansville vs Halfway, Humansville 5 p.m.

Sept. 10

Bolivar at Nevada, Nevada, 5 p.m.

Humansville vs Walnut Grove, Humansville, 5 p.m.

MCE vs Seymour, Morrisville, 4:30 p.m.

 

TENNIS

Sept. 9

Bolivar at Branson, Branson, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10

Bolivar vs Mt. Vernon, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m. 

Sept. 11

Bolivar at Clinton, Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

 

SOCCER

Sept. 9

Bolivar vs New Covenant Academy, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10

Bolivar vs Logan-Rogersville, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 10

Bolivar at Stockton, Stockton, 6 p.m.

Pleasant Hope vs Golden City, Pleasant Hope, 6 p.m.

 

GOLF

Sept. 10

Bolivar at Marshfield Tournament, 9 a.m.

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

