CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 7
Bolivar, Fair Play and Humansville at Bolivar meet, the old airport, 8 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Sept. 7
Humansville at Humansville tournament, various times
Bolivar vs Ozark, Bolivar, 10 a.m.
Bolivar vs McDonald County, Bolivar, 1:30 p.m.
Halfway at Walnut Grove tournament, various times
Sept. 9
Bolivar at Warsaw, Warsaw, 5 p.m.
Humansville vs Halfway, Humansville 5 p.m.
Sept. 10
Bolivar at Nevada, Nevada, 5 p.m.
Humansville vs Walnut Grove, Humansville, 5 p.m.
MCE vs Seymour, Morrisville, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Sept. 9
Bolivar at Branson, Branson, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
Bolivar vs Mt. Vernon, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Bolivar at Clinton, Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Sept. 9
Bolivar vs New Covenant Academy, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10
Bolivar vs Logan-Rogersville, Bolivar, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 10
Bolivar at Stockton, Stockton, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Hope vs Golden City, Pleasant Hope, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Sept. 10
Bolivar at Marshfield Tournament, 9 a.m.
Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.
