BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 2-7

MCE at Fordland Invite, various times

Dec. 4-7

FP, HW, HV at Humansville Invite, various times

Dec. 5-7

Bolivar at Branson Tourney, various times

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 2-6

FP, MCE at Everton Invite, various times

Dec. 5-7

Bolivar at Branson Tourney, various times

 

WRESTLING

Dec. 5

Bolivar at Bolivar Double Dual, 5 p.m.

 

SWIMMING

Dec. 5

Bolivar at Springfield All-Relays, 4 p.m. 

 

Game times, dates and locations are according to MSHSAA.org.

