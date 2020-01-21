BOYS BASKETBALL
Jan. 23
Humansville at MCE, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24
Fair Play vs Cl. Springs, 7 p.m.
Halfway at Hermitage, 7 p.m.
MCE vs Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Wheatland, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25
Bolivar vs Center at SBU, 7 p.m.
Halfway vs Galena at SBU, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 23
Bolivar vs Hillcrest, 6 p.m.
Humansville at MCE, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
Fair Play vs Cl. Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Halfway at Hermitage, 5:30 p.m.
MCE vs Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.
Pl. Hope vs Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25
Bolivar vs Tipton at SBU, 8:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Jan. 24
Bolivar at Glendale, various times, Foster Natatorium
WRESTLING
Jan. 23
Bolivar at Clinton, 5 p.m.
