I was 9 years old the first time I boiled sassafras roots to make a “spring tonic.”
Correction: I was 9 years old when I first dug roots for our housekeeper to boil for tea, and it turned out they were actually elm roots. It looked like a sassafras to me, but I never made that mistake again.
Encouraged by my dad’s tales of Ozarks old-timers boiling the aromatic roots to “thin the blood” at the end of winter, I wasted no time locating genuine sassafras trees after we moved to our farm in Dallas County. They were in every fencerow and scattered throughout our 39 acres. By the time spring came around, I had chopped out enough of them to guarantee I’d never again mistake anything else for a sassafras tree.
From the late 1950s until I left home a decade later, every spring found me and my brothers brewing at least one ruby-red pot of sassafras tea. We reckoned it was good for us, and sweetened with sugar a tasty tonic. No one even questioned the health benefits or hazards. It was just an Ozarks tradition, one I again honored after returning to Dallas County after stints in college and the U.S. Air Force. Furthermore, my dad told me sassafras was the “root” in root beer, and I loved root beer. Sassafras tea was the nearest I could come in our home kitchen.
As best I recall, it was in the early 1990s I learned of the Food and Drug Administration’s 1979 ban on sassafras. Apparently, two decades of studies had concluded sassafras roots, bark and oil contain “safrole,” something known to cause cancer in rats. Though sassafras is still used in making root beer, the safrole oil has been removed (I’m not sure how that works — Maybe kind of like taking the butterfat out of natural milk to create that pale stuff we drink today).
Who knew our sweet-smelling spring tonic was actually rat poison?
I sure didn’t have a clue when I dug sassafras roots in our fencerow here at the edge of Buffalo in the 1990s, neither when I boiled some dried roots given me.
I was “livin’ on the edge,” and didn’t know it. But, I’ve not had a drop of safrole since — just strong coffee and whole milk. No harm in those, I reckon.
Ironic, isn’t, how things change.
When I was in college, kids were being sent to jail for small amounts of marijuana — the evil weed by any name (reefer, joint, grass, etc.).
Sassafras, however, was perfectly legal. But, today it’s the sassafras root that’s banned and a derivative of cannabis, CBD, that’s legal and touted as a health food — sort of a year-round “spring tonic.”
Wonder what it will be next time? My kick as of now is Earl Grey black tea, which has been around since the 1830s (not nearly as long as sassafras tea).
I expect I’m safe with the Earl — at least until the FDA finds something lethal in bergamot orange oil, too.
As the British say, I think I’ll “put a kettle on” now, before they do.
Or, at this stage of the game I might just go dig some sassafras roots.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
