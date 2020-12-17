Springfield man killed in wreck

A Springfield man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Rt. HH about 12 miles north of Halfway just after 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Victor McCarty, 60, was northbound on the highway when his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
McCarty was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
He was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:20 p.m., and next of kin was notified, the report stated.
McCarty was transported to Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.
His vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
According to the report, this is MSHP Troop D’s 108th fatality of 2020.
Msgt. D. Brown investigated the wreck.
2 hurt in wreck
Two people from Bolivar suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle wreck on Rt. U about 3 miles south of Bolivar just after noon Friday, Dec. 11.
According to an MSHP crash report, driver Tonya Taylor, 25, was northbound on the highway and attempted to overtake another vehicle when she lost control while changing lanes. Her 1998 Mercury Mountaineer traveled off the east edge of the road and overturned, ejecting passenger Jake Graves, 25, the report stated.
Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing their seat belts, the report stated.
Both were transported by ambulance to Cox South hospital in Springfield, according to the report, and the vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the wreck.
