Cay Sergent knows there’s something special about working in a historic building on Bolivar’s square.
The Polk County Genealogical Society volunteer spends a couple of days each week in the society’s century-old research facility, which was formerly the Southwest Regional Library.
“I think about how we’re getting to preserve history in a building that’s also a part of history,” Sergent said.
This month, that preservation has taken on a different form as the society looks to make repairs to its own building.
“We want it to last another 100 years,” Sergent said of the building, which was originally built with funds donated by American steel magnate Andrew Carnegie on land donated by local businessman T.H.B. Dunnegan, according to the society’s archives. Construction started in 1914 and the library opened in 1915.
“These are cosmetic repairs,” volunteer Julie Trout said. “We’re sprucing it up, because we had some water getting in.”
Trout said the project will take another three weeks and will address slight buckling issues. Mid-States Restoration of Pleasanton, Kansas, was selected for the job.
Mid-States employee Randy Epting said the company spent time earlier this month scrubbing and reapplying an exterior treatment to the building’s concrete trim. The substance seals out moisture, while still allowing it to breathe, he said.
“It’s a 100-year-old building, and it was just time for a little work,” Epting said.
According to the society’s archives, the building held the library until 2000. The society started in 1994 and bought the building in 2001, opening it as a research facility in 2002.
The ground floor is open to the public and is accessible from Springfield Avenue, while the main floor serves as additional storage and can only be entered from stairs or an elevator inside, which the society built to accommodate wheelchairs.
The building was added to the state registry of historic places in 2003 — the first Polk County building to receive the designation, Trout said. Since then, others have been named to the list, she said.
The society also worked on the building in 2015 after an heavy cornerstone was cracked by a vehicle, she said.
