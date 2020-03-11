During Lent, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is hosting a stitching circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Attendees are invited to bring knitting, crocheting, tatting, embroidery, sewing, spinning, weaving and more for fellowship and sharing. Anyone who would like to join a creative group of people who love stitching and handwork is invited to participate.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Sessions run through Thursday, April 9.
The church is at 201 S. Killingsworth Ave., Bolivar. For more information, email Becki Alderfer at stalbansbolivar211@gmail.com.
