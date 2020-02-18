41st annual Polar Bear Run this Saturday

Rain, snow or shine, runners will converge on Bolivar this Saturday to run the 41st Annual Polar Bear Run.
The event is the longest-standing continuous road race in southwest Missouri.
The race, which features both a 10k and 5k run, will start at 9 a.m. at the Southwest Baptist University Student Union in Bolivar.
Registration continues at ActNowRacing.com. The entry fee for the 10k is $40 pre-registration or $45 on the day of the race, and the 5k is $30 pre-registration or $35 on the day of the race.
The Polar Bear Run is open to all runners — families, kids, recreational runners and serious runners. This race is part of The Winter Triple Crown.
The Bolivar Running Club is hosting the race, and the event sponsor is The Marketing Bunch. The race’s proceeds will benefit the Bolivar High School Cross Country program.
“Come run for fun, run to compete and support our high school athletes,” race coordinator Ron Bandy said in a news release. “Our plan is to continue this tradition and keep growing the race.”
For more information, contact Ron Bandy at rbandy@bolivarschools.org or 343-8687.
