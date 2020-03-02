Bolivar R-1 leaders are expected to return for the 2020-21 school year following a pair of votes during the school board’s Thursday, Feb. 20, closed session.
According to the unapproved minutes, the board voted 4-0 to employ, at a salary no less than their 2019-20 salaries, high school principal David Geurin, assistant principals Ron Owens and Michelle Darby, half-time; middle school principal Tim Garber and assistant principal Jason Ingold; intermediate school principal Julie Routh; primary school principal Rachel Tennison and assistant principal Andy Love; special services director Sandy Krueger; and athletic director Todd Schrader.
Board members Paula Hubbert, Kyle Lancaster, Jeralen Shive, Bill vanHoornbeek and Brandon Van Deren unanimously approved the motion. J. R. Collins and Jesse Sheppeck were absent.
In a separate motion, board members approved the employment of intermediate school assistant principal Ty Smith, with Shive abstaining.
The approved motions ensure the administrators’ salaries will be increased by the average percentage used to increase the 2020-21 teacher’s salary schedule if the board votes to increase the schedule before July 31.
Two other R-1 administrators, superintendent Tony Berry and assistant superintendent T.C. Wall also earned the stamp of approval from the board, which unanimously voted in January to extend Berry’s contract for one year, ending in 2021, and Wall’s contract for one year, ending in 2022, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Minutes matter
Despite missing several days due to inclement weather during the 2019-20 school year so far, R-1 will not have to extend the school year thanks to some careful counting by the district.
“Making those days up becomes an issue,” Berry said. “We have some that were built in, but there were more.”
The superintendent said, upon reexamination, students at the primary and intermediate schools are with their teachers for five minutes longer than the district had been receiving state credit toward.
Applying the claim retroactively to the first day of the 2019-20 school year, Berry said the district will still meet its minutes requirement. The idea met approval from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, he said.
“Our kids are with our teachers,” he said. “We dug deeper into it and spoke with DESE before we pulled any triggers and found out that we can claim at least five more minutes each day at the elementary schools.”
The district’s junior high and high school campuses already meet the required minute total.
Unless the district misses additional weather days, the last day of school will still be May 22, Berry told the board.
“Somebody get some wood and start knocking really hard,” he joked, regarding the hope not to call additional snow days.
The only change needed is that the district will make April 9 and May 22 full days, rather than half days, he said.
The board unanimously approved the amended 2019-20 calendar and the 2020-21 calendar, according to meeting minutes.
According to the calendar, school will start Monday, Aug. 24, this year, and end with an early release day Friday, May 21, 2021. Graduation is Tuesday, May 18, 2021. It’s Sunday, May 17, this year.
