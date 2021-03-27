Standing on the promises?

With the shadow of an upcoming Higher Learning Commission review looming on the horizon, Southwest Baptist University finds itself embroiled in a civil legal battle over its governing documents.
Both concerns come in the midst of an ongoing saga regarding the university’s treatment of faculty, tenure and academic freedom.
On Friday, Feb. 12, the university and three members of its board of trustees — chair Eddie Bumpers, vice-chair Kyle Lee and board secretary Cheryl Mayfield — filed a civil petition in Polk County Circuit Court to amend SBU’s articles of association.
Soon thereafter, two parties — one a Bolivar layman, the other an anonymous faculty member and an anonymous student — filed their own motions to intervene in an effort to stop the approval of the new governing documents.
SBU’s articles of association were last amended in 1994.
The recent amended articles were adopted by SBU’s board of trustees in September 2020 and by the Missouri Baptist Convention the following month, per the document.
The document addresses multiple issues, including the election of trustees by the MBC and the board’s duties.
The articles also name the convention as the sole corporate member, further describing MBC as having a relationship of “oversight and accountability with SBU.”
Per the articles, SBU and its trustees also have a “fiduciary relationship to the Missouri Baptist Convention” in perpetuity.
“Nothing in this section or these articles or the university bylaws or the governing documents of the MBC shall be construed to mean that the Missouri Baptist Convention shall have the right to make unilateral changes to the governing documents of Southwest Baptist University without approval by the SBU board,” the articles state. “... MBC shall not have unilateral authority to transfer assets of the university, nor to dissolve the university.”
‘Hostile takeover’
While SBU argues in court documents the amended articles include simple changes, some consider the new governing documents as part of a hostile takeover of the university by the MBC.
Ten days after SBU filed its amended articles, Bolivar resident Donald R. Jump, an SBU alumni and former trustee, filed a motion to intervene through St. Louis attorney Russell Jackson, also an SBU alum and outspoken critic of the university’s recent actions.
The motion states Jump “has a legitimate interest in the reputation of SBU and its continued status as an accredited liberal arts university.”
Jump “has been an annual donor to SBU at the five-figure level” and has worked to raise funds for the university’s Polk County Scholarship Fund, it adds.
In the motion, Jump states SBU’s amended articles are “not lawful and do not contribute to the public usefulness of the institution.” He also raises concerns about SBU’s continued accreditation under the HLC.
Jump states the trustees breached their fiduciary duties to preserve the university’s assets and “the duty of loyalty to place the interests of SBU above all others.” He says by making the MBC the university’s “sole corporate member,” SBU is giving the convention control of its assets and sealing the convention’s ability to nominate and elect board members.
He says the board is largely made up of “MBC-imposed trustees” following what he calls a hostile takeover of the board.
Jump also says board members voted in favor of the amended articles “under duress — specifically under implicit or explicit threats of losing their seats on SBU’s board if they opposed the takeover documents,” per the motion.
Through these and other actions, Jump states the MBC “threatens irreparable harm to SBU and its various stakeholders,” the motion states.
On Friday, March 5, another motion to intervene was filed by Springfield attorney Derek Ankrom on behalf of an anonymous faculty member and student.
The motion called SBU “a stalwart pillar in the community.”
Echoing Jump’s motion, the faculty member and student say the amended articles represent “an unlawful effort by the Missouri Baptist Convention to seize absolute control over all assets of SBU — including the campus itself, much of which was purchased for SBU by the Bolivar community,” per the motion.
The motion states MBC and SBU “have engaged in a pattern of harassing, oppressive and retaliatory conduct adverse to those who have opposed their viewpoints and desires,” namely through the termination or denial of tenure for SBU professors, the suspension or expulsion of students and the removal of qualified corporation officers and trustees.
The convention cannot lawfully be the sole corporate member, because under Missouri statute, a corporation must include at least three parties, the motion states.
The faculty member and student state the amended articles threaten SBU’s usefulness by potentially “causing loss of the corporations’ status as a benevolent corporation …, causing loss of the corporations’ accreditation as a university, causing loss of the fundamental character of the corporation, and causing loss of academic and educational freedom,” per the motion.
SBU responds in court
In further court documents, SBU’s attorney Daniel Wooten argues against the motions to intervene, stating SBU is a “nonprofit corporation created for benevolent purposes,” which would allow the university to amend its charter through the circuit court and by following required proceedings.
Wooten states Missouri state statute “does not call for public review of the petition, nor does it invite public comments.”
One document calls into question Jump’s legal standing, stating his “sole basis for asserting intervention as a matter of right is that he is a former alumnus of Southwest Baptist University and a former board member.”
“Such an allegation falls short of identifying a claim or interest to property of a particular transaction at hand, the transaction here being a simple amendment to the articles of a benevolent corporation,” the document states.
Similarly, another document filed on behalf of SBU states the anonymous faculty member and student do not have the right to intervene and have no standing.
The document states the two are raising religious disputes that are not subject to court involvement.
“Intervenors’ attempts to inject their religious opinions in opposition to the proposed charter is not a controversy in which the court should be entangled,” it adds.
Questions on accreditation
While the case, presided over by 30th Circuit Judge Michael O’Brien Hendrickson, remains ongoing, the HLC is set to perform a focused visit at the university Monday, May 3, per the commission’s website. The commission determines SBU’s accreditation status.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, the commission’s website said the organization “accepted the staff recommendation that a focused visit be scheduled to occur no later than June 1, 2021, to review the impact of recent changes in corporate governance” in December.
The Higher Learning Commission defines a focused visit as “a team visit that occurs between comprehensive evaluations to examine specific aspects of an institution as a form of special monitoring,” the website states.
As of press time, SBU has maintained its full accreditation with the HLC.
John Yeats, executive director of the MBC, told the BH-FP the recent events at SBU are part of an ongoing process “involving a board of trustees elected by Missouri Baptists, the SBU administration and other parties like the Higher Learning Commission.”
“Missouri Baptists have entrusted this process to their elected board, which is carrying out its duties faithfully during a challenging time,” Yeats said. “We believe in the mission of SBU’s faculty and staff to prepare the next generation of Christ-followers for their mission fields in the context of their chosen field of study.”
Yeats said members of the MBC “pray for the continued success of the university and its global ministries.”
“And we trust all Missouri Baptists to continue to be prayerful, faithful and discerning in their support of this great university,” he said.
‘Resilience beyond measure’
While SBU declined to comment on the ongoing litigation, Bumpers, as the board of trustees chair, released a statement to the BH-FP.
Bumpers called the pending litigation, as well as other issues facing SBU, “unfolding situations,” adding the board would not comment on those matters.
However, Bumpers was eager to comment on what he considers SBU’s successes.
“While we continue to work through these matters, Southwest Baptist University remains committed to her mission of being a Christ-centered, caring academic community preparing students to be servant leaders in a global society,” Bumpers said.
He said the university’s faculty navigated the COVID-19 pandemic “superbly” over the past year.
“First, they quickly pivoted classes to fully online,” he said. “Then they adapted to new health and safety protocols for in-person classes during the current academic year. Their flexibility and dedication to our students is an amazing testimony of their commitment to the SBU mission and the Kingdom work happening at SBU.”
Bumpers said SBU’s students continue to demonstrate “resilience beyond measure.”
“They have adapted to the protocols necessary for in-person instruction,” he said. “They have adjusted to a campus experience that is a little bit different, yet still as impactful.”
He said the university’s students inspire the board of trustees with their achievements.
“Our Speaking Bearcats just finished a stellar performance at the Pi Kappa Delta National Tournament,” Bumpers said. “Our student-athletes in nearly every sport are competing right now, with many seasons delayed from fall to spring due to the pandemic. Our track and field athletes have received national accolades. Students served on mission trips during spring break — some of them changing their missions from international locations to new missions within the U.S. Nursing students have volunteered at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in our local communities. This is just a small sampling of the many accomplishments by our outstanding Bearcats.”
Bumpers also commended SBU’s staff members, who he said “admirably work behind-the-scenes to support our faculty and students each and every day.”
“Their tireless efforts in areas all across campus made in-person instruction possible during this school year,” he said.
Bumpers also described Bolivar community members as “essential partners with SBU.”
“You welcome students to Bolivar, offer them jobs and internships, and mentor them,” he said. “A vibrant and healthy SBU also is an integral economic driver within the community. We look forward to a bright future in Bolivar and the other communities we serve in southwest Missouri for many years to come.”
