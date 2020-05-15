Child care providers and low-income families could soon see some financial relief, thanks to an expansion of the state’s child care assistance programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Social Services announced recently it is implementing changes to its assistance programs with $66 million in funding from the federal CARES Act Child Care Plan.
The changes were announced during a news conference held by Gov. Mike Parson. Parson said the state can help parents who are struggling to find child care.
“We’d like to know who those people are and where they’re at and see how we can help them with that,” Parson said. “I think that’s what all this federal money is for. And we’re trying to provide those services.”
Under the changes announced, child care providers who accept subsidies will receive payments based on authorized care instead of actual attendance during April, May and June. Previously, providers got subsidy money based on the number of days children were in their care.
The move will provide relief for providers who have seen a decrease in attendance or had to close their doors because of the pandemic. Last month, data from Child Care Aware showed that nearly 50% of child care programs across the state had already shut down.
In some counties, providers could only take care of kids of essential workers during the stay-at-home order. Providers who have stayed open to take care of those children can now receive a one-time payment based on their child capacity, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500. Further, providers who operate from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and on the weekends can get a $100 monthly stipend for each child care slot.
The department also announced several changes to its eligibility requirements for child care subsidies. Now, low-income families who are unemployed because of COVID-19 are eligible for a temporary child care subsidy while looking for a new job. The 90-day benefit is available through December 2020.
Additionally, from May 1 to Aug. 31, parents who work or attend school with an income anywhere from 138% to 215% of the federal poverty level, which would mean an annual salary of up to $56,330 for a family of four, can now qualify for transitional child care subsidies.
The state is putting $10 million toward one-time grants for higher education institutions to create on-campus child care programs, which include slots for families relying on subsidized care.
During his news conference, Parson was asked what he would say to parents who are nervous about their kids getting sick when they go to a group child care situation.
“That’s a choice the parents are going to have to make,” Parson said. “If you don’t feel comfortable putting your kid in an area where you don’t think it’s safe, then I wouldn’t do that. ... Parents need to take that responsibility. I’m not sure why any of us would ever put our children in harm’s way ... , even if that means stay at home with them.”
This report is written by Missouri School of Journalism students and editors for publication by MPA member newspapers in print and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.