Southwest Baptist University hosted its Winter 2020 President’s Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 20, featuring updates from city and county representatives.
Mayor Chris Warwick, who couldn’t be present at the meeting, had an email read to the attendees.
In the email, he introduced Bolivar’s city administrator Tracy Slagle, executive director of Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance Gail Noggle and Polk County Health Center administrator Michelle Morris, who presented on Warwick’s behalf.
Warwick mentioned in the email that Gov. Mike Parson is encouraging everyone to wear masks, socially distance and stay home when sick to do their part and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I know our family traditions are important to us,” he added, “but keep in mind that we don’t want this holiday season to be the last with members of the family. So, please take precautions necessary to ensure that you and your families can have more years of holiday traditions.”
Slagle then discussed the state of the city, saying, “the voters voted to sell our water and sewer system to Liberty Utilities.”
She said Liberty has sent its request to the Public Service Commission, and the commission is currently reviewing it. The city anticipates that the transition could be complete as early as April 2021.
“The city also purchased a lease on the YMCA building,” Slagle said, which staff is currently prepping to open.
Slagle said the city is working on its comprehensive plan and encouraged everyone to go online to believeinbolivar.com, where there are several surveys for Bolivar citizens to fill out to contribute to the plan.
The city even hopes to post some QR codes at various locations where a phone’s camera would bring up an online survey for people to fill out, she said.
Slagle said there is also a paper kit option for small group activities where participants could fill it out and then submit it to a kiosk or bring it by City Hall.
“It’s so important that it’s the citizens that help us put this comprehensive plan together and not just our staff and the elected officials,” Slagle said. “We want to know how we need to move forward to be a better Bolivar in 2040.”
Noggle spoke about the county’s Economic Development Alliance, a public/private partnership she said is focused on building a stronger community.
The group works with the city, residential developments, commercial and industrial jobs and developers to help them navigate in this new area by developing “their skill set to work through the systems on building their operations in town,” Noggle said.
Noggle explained that her role in the partnership is to reach out to site selectors and some manufacturers currently looking for site locations.
She gathers historical data and demographics of the City of Bolivar and Polk County, which include “traffic counts, highway accessibility, electrical/utility needs, tax structure of the community.”
Next, Noggle said they look at infrastructure and land requirements, consider lot-splits within the city, look at the labor pool, consider the average wage and employee benefits and identify appropriate incentives.
She works hard to gather as much information as she can to help the property owner make an informed decision, she said.
Noggle mentioned how she used all these considerations when working on Tracker Boats’ project to expand its business here in Bolivar.
“Every cloud has a silver lining,” she said, mentioning that Tracker “is going to create about 250 plus jobs, is going to be $2.7 million in capital investment for the regional capital investment.”
“Our community is growing stronger because of things like this, that even during the pandemic of 2020, we have a silver lining, and this silver lining just happens to be Tracker,” Noggle said.
She said the business, which is currently going through the hiring process, is planning to have its new location operational by spring 2021.
Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris said the State of Missouri recently put out a public health advisory in which “Polk County is in the extreme risk category,” which means “all businesses and social gatherings should be limited to ten or less.”
Morris said while following these precautions is hard, especially during the holiday season, people need to remember that this is “having an impact on our healthcare system and the ability of our healthcare system to provide services within — not just our community — but within our region and our state, and the healthcare workforce is being directly impacted by that as well.”
Morris said there is hope — a vaccine — on the horizon.
“They do anticipate that probably within the next three weeks, the vaccine will start being available not just in our state but in states across the nation,” she said.
In his final President’s Breakfast as SBU’s president Eric Turner thanked the community and its leaders. Turner announced his resignation, Tuesday, Oct. 20. The resignation was effective Friday, Nov. 20.
“It was only two years ago — twenty-eight months ago — that you welcomed me and my family with open arms, and we are grateful, and we have enjoyed our time with you together and getting to know you,” Turner said. “And we as a family — the Turner family — wish you the very best. And certainly, SBU, we think very bright days are ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.