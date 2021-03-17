Stay on the mat

Keep an eye on the Saturday, March 20, issue of the BH-FP for coverage of Bolivar High School wrestling team’s trip to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Class 3 wrestling championship Friday, March 12. Pictured here, junior Tyson Moore wrestles an opponent en route to second place.
