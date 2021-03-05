Before becoming part of her school’s basketball and volleyball teams, sixth-grader Jillian Horner said she didn’t feel like she knew her classmates very well.
“I barely knew any of these girls, but now I feel like I know them super well,” she said. “And, I feel like with us playing and working together to get a goal, we’ve all grown to know each other.”
Horner, who attends Polk County Christian School in Bolivar, said she got to make those connections for the first time last year, when PCCS gave its students the opportunity to join newly created cross country, volleyball and basketball teams.
It’s the first time the private school has offered sports programs to its students, administrator Karon Burton said.
Students in sixth through eighth grades can participate, though the school is expanding its classes to ninth graders next year. PCCS is currently prekindergarten through eighth grade.
Last summer, the school became a Missouri State High School Activities Association affiliate, Burton said, opening up competition with both private and public schools in MSHSAA-sanctioned events.
“I met with the school board,” Burton said. “We’d been thinking about this for a very long time, and last year we started doing some research and we discovered maybe we can do it.”
Teams started practicing in July 2020.
Basketball coach Chad Burton said the school settled on offering those three sports early on.
“It was sheer numbers,” he said. “We asked, ‘What sports can we do with the numbers we have?’ Those were the first three that came to mind. Obviously, we’re not playing soccer or football or something like that.”
He said the school competed in several local MSHSAA events during cross country season but only played other private schools on the basketball and volleyball courts.
“We were able to get five or six volleyball games and nine basketball games,” he said. “I’m really proud of the numbers we had during our first season.”
Both the girls and boys basketball teams earned a win, and he said several cross country runners also earned medals.
“I told them that our goal is to be better every time we leave the gym and to glorify God in everything we do,” he said.
Seventh-grade cross country runner Ella Roberts said she saw the personal improvement brought by sports firsthand.
Roberts said she couldn’t remember just how far she and her team ran the first day of practice. Many hadn’t done much running outside of P.E. class.
Toward the end of the season, though, Roberts said the team could run2 to 2.5 miles daily.
“It’s a big difference,” she said.
And, it’s just the beginning, cross country coach Kristian Kaufmann said.
“In 10 years, we’re going to have a trophy case,” she said. “And it’s going to be full of trophies.”
Growing footprint
Last year, the school’s plans for its burgeoning athletics department got a boost when it received a donation of land next door to its campus on West Tower Drive.
According to property transfers from the Polk County Recorder’s office, the lot was last owned by St. Clair County State Bank.
It was previously home to Mick Shane’s Steakhouse, a now-closed restaurant.
Karon Burton said the school agreed to take the property once the restaurant was demolished and now hopes to build a gymnasium there.
The school’s basketball and volleyball teams currently practice at Harvest Assembly church in Fair Play, she said.
“Right now, we’re in talks with an architect before we start working on funding,” she said. “It’s been a huge blessing and a huge godsend, and we’re hoping that within the next year or so we can break ground.”
Burton said the school is also hoping to add additional high school grades, something it hasn’t done in many years, she said. She’s looking into accreditation, she said.
“Because of COVID, we had lots of parents, some with kids in public schools saying ‘Man I wish you had a high school,’” she said. “From there, I went to my board and said ‘I think we should look at a high school.’”
