A letter to the editor was printed last week by the BH-FP featuring language from a local political candidate. Albeit prior to our in-house political cutoff, it contained language specific to the candidate's campaign, and our staff apologizes for any frustration this may have caused our community of readers. An opportunity for opposition response was made to the incumbent candidate and is contained in the letter below.
Fellow citizens of Mo. House District 128, as this momentous election approaches, I would like to share with you some thoughts and reflections that I believe are pertinent to the moment. To begin with, I cannot begin to fully express the depth of my gratitude for the support and encouragement you have given me over the past four years, allowing me to be your voice in the Missouri House of Representatives.
I sat for many years where you do, offering my atta-boys and atta-girls to those I supported and did so sincerely wanting to be encouraging. Until I stepped into the political arena and became the recipient of that validation, I had no idea how deeply in the soul those expressions did resonate. Thank you for your kindness and support.
World-altering issues and decisions are before you and in your hands. Please take the time to develop an understanding of them. I know in today’s media-soaked world it is very difficult to see and hear past the hype and noise. Facts and consequences are often drowned and lost under an avalanche of sights and sounds, massively funded from hidden sources which have no connection to nor understanding of the communities these issues impact. In an earlier letter to the editor, I offered what I believe to be some clarity to the Amendment 3 issue. This measure corrects some much-misunderstood distortions created in an earlier measure. I urge your support for the Amendment, but more importantly, I urge your thoughtful study and understanding of it.
As the Chairman of the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee, I have seen close at hand the many challenges our state faces in finding avenues of access to health care services —especially in rural areas. Breaking down regulatory obstacles to this access will continue to be my highest priority. I ask your input in helping me better see and understand the challenges you face in this area so the changes we strive for are what actually helps the real lives of real people.
Dedicated veterans like my World War II U.S. Navy pilot father have handed us a wonderful country and the torch to light its path. Please do your part. Learn the issues. Get to know the candidates. Share your convictions with vigor and without malice. Do your duty. Love your community and your country. Get out and vote.
I would deeply appreciate your continued support.
— Rep. Mike Stephens, Bolivar
