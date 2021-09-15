Tennessee walking horse lovers may have a spring in their own step this week, as a local equestrian tradition is set to return.
The 16th annual Bill Maack Memorial Charity Horse Show will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Bolivar Saddle Club, 2791 W. Broadway St., Bolivar.
The show, according to a news release, is held in memory of Maack, a longtime Tennessee walking horse trainer from Polk County who trained and showed horses for over 50 years across the country. Bill Maack died in 2006, the year the show began, according to previous coverage. The show is also held in memory of his wife, Mae Maack, who died in October 2017, and daughter Jennifer Maack-Condren, who died from brain cancer in 2018.
The event benefits the Bosom Buddies of Halfway, a group that raises money for nonprofits in Polk and surrounding counties. Some of the group’s causes include the Tremain House, Polk County Humane Society, House of Hope and Christmas programs in the local area, as well as others in need.
The group will provide food in the cookshack, featuring its famous “fried taters and onions,” as well as homemade pies.
The Tennessee walking horse is known for its distinctive running walk gait. The release said the show will feature the breed “at its finest,” showing in English, western and halter to highlight “the versatility of the walking horses.” In addition, there will be classes for the professional trainer and amateur rider, as well as youth classes.
This year’s show also features lead-line and stick horse classes “for the children who are the future of our horse shows,” the release added.
Classes for the Missouri fox trotter are also on the showbill.
A drawing will be held for a red and white handmade quilt, donated by Trudie Kelly and Florence Brown, to benefit Bosom Buddies. Tickets for the drawing may be purchased from any Bosom Buddy or at the show.
The saddle club grounds are east of the Mo. 13 intersection on Mo. 32.
For more information, call Susie Graham at 327-2942 or Mike Maack at 660-624-0210.
