Stepping up

When Bolivar High School tennis needed help, coach Nathan Rothdiener looked to Trevor Dickenson.
With sophomore Kyle Pock unavailable for the team’s Class 1 state semifinals match, Rothdiener called in Dickenson, who had missed parts of the season but proved ready to play with a state medal on the line.
Bolivar fell 5-0 to Kansas City private school Barstow Academy on Friday, May 28. The Liberators bounced back to beat Clayton, a St. Louis area high school, 5-4 to claim third on Saturday, May 29.
“What an incredible accomplishment by these young men,” Rothdiener said. “I'm so proud of all of them. I could go on and on about each of them and their contribution to the team, they are incredible.”
In doubles matches against Clayton on Saturday, Bolivar’s No. 1 team of Seth Martin and Emery Smashey lost a tough contest. The No. 2 team of Dickenson and Aidan Mauck claimed a gritty win 8-6, Rothdiener said.
Josh Bowes and Lathan Martin also won at No. 3.
“Both of those wins became vital for the success of our team,” Rothdiener said.
In singles, Smashey fell 0-6, 4-6. Seth Martin won 6-2, 6-2 to put Bolivar up 3-2.
Mauck came from behind to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to put Bolivar up 4-2 with three matches still on.
Lathan Martin fell 3-6, 5-7. Teammate Nathan Mclellan’s match came down to the wire, Rothdiener said.
“He played tough but came up just short,” Rothdiener said.
McClellan won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 4-6. The third set went to a tiebreaker, where he lost 5-7, tying the contest 4-4.
“Then, all eyes went to Trevor's match,” Rothdiener said.
Dickenson won his first set 6-4 but lost the second 3-6.
By the time his teammates' matches had ended, Dickenson was up 4-2 in the third.
“His opponent battled back, but Trevor hung on and won 6-4 to seal the win for us,” Rothdiener said.
Dickenson’s teammates rushed the courts to celebrate.
“I'm really proud of Trevor,” the coach said. “He missed most of the season but came in clutch for us in the end. The players were so happy to have him back.”
Rothdiener said the team’s 2021 season has been unique.
Due to injuries, academics and other reasons, Bolivar didn’t have its full squad all year, he said.
“But, these guys stepped up when called upon and really left it all on the court,” he said. “I told them to go out there and have fun, enjoy the moment, and be grateful we are in this situation. They did just that and we were able to squeak out a win and claim third place.”
It’s the first time in school history the team has reached this level, Rothdiener said.
“It's incredible, especially when you think of the fact that these guys missed their entire season last year due to COVID-19,” he said. “We were young, inexperienced and hungry. They love the game of tennis and love to play it.”
Rothdiener said Smashey, a senior and the team’s No. 1, deserves recognition for his efforts.
“He battled hard all year and faced stiff competition day in and day out,” Rothdiener said. “He loves the game of tennis and is out there on the courts all the time encouraging and teaching the other players.”
Smashey told the BH-FP this year’s team was special from the start.
“If you go back to two years ago, it would be really hard to imagine any of this success,” he said. “Nearly all the varsity (players) picked up their rackets for the first time two years ago. … After a year and a half of offseason due to the pandemic, late nights of grinding and hot middays getting worked by our coaches, we came into the season knowing we worked our butts off, and that’s what it really came down to.”
Smashey said the team was competitive across the board, and on any given day, he could have a competitive match with any teammate. Most are underclassmen, he pointed out, which bodes well for the future.
“There aren’t many schools where the No. 7 can pick a fight with the No. 1 and hold their ground, and I find pride in that because that’s how we all improve,” he said.
He also credited Southwest Baptist University coaches Fanni Varga and Felipe Oyarzun.
“To me, they’re family and a major part of this team’s success,” he said, adding “the success of this season has really given me hope for a new chapter of this team. The brotherhood we built over the course of these last couple years can really grow the program into something this school hasn’t seen before. I feel reassured that even after I’m long gone, there will still be guys working hard every day helping each other get better.”
Rothdiener also credited Bolivar’s other coaching staff. Many of Bolivar’s tennis players are multi-sport athletes and are better teammates due in part to the collective influence of their coaches, he said.
“Honestly, I think the team dynamics we have is largely due to the awesome coaches we have at BHS,” he said. “Most of these players play another sport, like basketball, soccer, football and our coaches at the high school do such an awesome job teaching their players about the importance of being a teammate.”
