Stitching together history

The Polk County Courthouse has moved to Jefferson City — at least a quilted representation of it has.
Three members of Polk County’s Sew “N” Sew Quilt Guild recently stitched up a block representing the county and featuring one of its most prominent landmarks as part of an entry for the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt — a statewide project celebrating Missouri’s 200th birthday in 2021.
The State Historical Society of Missouri, the Missouri Star Quilt Company and the Missouri State Quilters Guild are jointly conducting the project.
“Using one quilt block from each and every Missouri county and the independent City of St. Louis, we’re looking to create a quilt featuring the unique characteristics of Missouri culture and style,” a description on Missouri’s official bicentennial website said.
The finished quilt will be shown at statewide bicentennial events, according to the site.
Sew “N” Sew member Lynnette McCulloh said the group first researched the courthouse before selecting it as a subject for Polk County’s block.
“It was recognizable,” she said. “We found out Lady Justice was on top. That was interesting. You can see it from far away.”
Submissions had to be named, McCulloh said, and the group elected to name their square “Lady Justice.”
McCulloh said her daughter helped her by editing a photo of the courthouse before the group had it printed on fabric for sewing.
McCulloh said quilter Durella Combs selected the background fabric, a map of southwest Missouri, over which an outline of Polk County was embroidered.
“Quilters have what you’d call a stash,” she said, explaining how the group was able to find a regional map. “They have a lot of material that can be used.”
Quilter Joy Tooman completed the embroidery, including text reading “Polk Co.” and “Lady Justice” on two sides of the square.
Had there been other Polk County entries, McCulloh said the competing block would have been judged to determine which made the quilt. According to the bicentennial website, the quilt guild’s is the only submission.
“We looked at it as a challenge,” McCulloh said. “We wanted to do it to see if it would be accepted.”
There’s also the matter of pride in her home county, she said.
“We wanted to be represented on that quilt,” she said.
To view quilt block entries, visit missouri2021.org/bicentennial-quilt.
Bicentennial experience
Aug. 10, 2021, will mark the 200th anniversary of Missouri’s entry as the 24th state in the U.S.
The project’s vision, the site says, is that “Missourians, at home and abroad, will walk away from the bicentennial experience with a greater appreciation for the state’s history and its diverse communities and cultures, as well as a better sense of their shared investment in the state’s future.”
In addition to the quilt, professional and amateur photographers are invited to capture and share unique and meaningful aspects of life in Missouri as part of the My Missouri 2021 Photograph Project.
The project will select 200 photos to be featured in a digital exhibition on the Missouri 2021 website and physically exhibited at the Center for Missouri Studies and other locations throughout the state in 2021. The entry form is available online at missouri2021.org/my-missouri. Entries close Nov. 1.
Missourians interested in celebrating the state may also submit record of Missouri community legacies, which the site defines as contemporary, ongoing and existent local traditions and creative expressions, meaningful places, organizations and institutions.
Local traditions could include events like Country Days or Celebration of Freedom. For more information, visit missouri2021.org/mo-community-legacies.
The BH-FP wants to cover your submissions to the Missouri 2021 Project. Send us an email at news@bolivarmonews.com.
