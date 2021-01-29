A Stockton man was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on East 475th Road about 4 miles south of Halfway at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
According to a Missouri State Highway patrol crash report, Stephen Langendorff, 41, was driving a 2018 Toyota passenger car south on the county road. He crested a hill, where his car was “struck nearly head on” by a northbound 2013 Dodge Charger driven by Eric Kropf, 25, of Halfway.
Langendorff suffered moderate injuries in the wreck. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Kropf, who was not wearing a seat belt, was uninjured, the report stated.
A passenger in Kropf’s vehicle, Lucretia Kropf, 22, of Halfway, suffered minor injuries, the report stated. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt, per the report.
Both Langendorff and Lucretia Kropf were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Trooper Bridges investigated the wreck.
