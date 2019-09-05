Jesse Stovall grabbed the lead on lap 12 of the Lucas Oil MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial and held it the rest of the way to win the 50-lap event Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The race honors Larry Phillips, a five-time NASCAR short track national champion and former MLRA champion from Springfield who died in 2004.
Stovall held off points leader Will Vaught to earn $5,075 for capturing the win, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
Stovall of Billings finished 1.345 seconds in front of Crane's Vaught with Jason Papich of Nipomo, California, in third, the release stated.
"This is huge," Stovall said in the release. "We've been trying to win it like, I don't know, we've had it won two or three times, and it just slipped out of our pockets."
Logan Martin started on the pole and got the jump on outside front-row starter Jake Neal as the green flag waved. He opened a small lead as the two caught lapped traffic by lap 10. Neal and Reid Millard later collided to bring out a caution flag, according to the release.
Stovall restarted in third and moved into second. He passed Martin with a slide through turns three and four.
A second caution flew after Stovall had opened a two-second lead.
After the restart, Stovall opened a 3.3-second lead over Mason Oberkramer by the race’s midpoint, the release stated.
Oberkramer began to fade over the next several laps and, while running fifth on lap 40, spun out on the backstretch to bring out another caution.
Stovall's 3.9-second lead over Vaught was wiped away, setting up a 10-lap sprint to the finish.
Stovall led through two more restarts, and Vaught was unable to get past him.
Papich was third, with Martin fourth and Joe Gorby fifth.
"I had a chance. I had to start too far back and my old tires were slick," Vaught said in the release. "I just wish I'd have started beside him. We might have had a hell of a show."
Frazon takes Street Stocks win
Cody Frazon came away with the $750 Street Stocks feature Saturday after Justin Russell, who crossed the finish line first, was disqualified in a post-race technical inspection.
Frazon of LaMonte started fifth in the feature and finished ahead of Zach Zeugin, with Kevin Salter advancing from 12th to third and Ted Welschmeyer winding up fourth after starting 15th. Dylan Davlin was fifth, the release stated.
Pole-starting Brian Brown led the first eight laps before Russell, emerging from a four-car competition, took over the lead to complete lap nine.
Russell of Henley pulled away from there to take the checkered flag ahead of Frazon.
Bryant drives away with B-Mod win
Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, led the final 18 laps to grab the USRA B-Mod feature Saturday.
He finished 4.67 seconds in front of runner-up Eric Turner of Hermitage.
"It's always good when you can win here," Bryant said in the release. "There's always a lot of good competition here. You never really know who has a good car until you get to the feature and see what is what."
Bryant, who earned $750 for the win, started seventh and took over the lead from Earl Pryor on lap three.
JC Newell was third, with Mitchell Franklin fourth and Clint Johnson fifth.
Carroll leads through Pure Stocks
One day after turning 16, J.T. Carroll led all 20 laps to earn the Pure Stocks feature Saturday. The Camdenton teen held off James Redus to take home the win and $400.
"It was a little rough, but it was pretty well hammer-down," Carroll said in the release.
Carroll is the son of longtime racer Kenny Carroll, a former Street Stocks track champion at Lucas Oil Speedway, the release stated.
The racer said in the release his dad helped prepare the car.
Carroll dominated his heat race, going from ninth to first to earn the pole for the feature. While he led throughout, the final seven laps saw Redus applying pressure after a caution, the release stated.
Randy High finished third, with Bobby Ohrenberg fourth and Robert High fifth.
