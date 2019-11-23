Kyle Legan had heard the stories about the bridge on East 330th Road.
“It was there when I came into office,” the Polk County northern district commissioner said. “It had been there for a long time.”
The one-lane, concrete structure southeast of Flemington had a distinct bend in it, which had proved troublesome for cattle trailers and 18-wheelers, even playing a role in several wrecks, Legan said.
“There are folks down there that raise a lot of hay,” Legan said. “There’s a family in there with a hay business, and sometimes they use long trailers.”
Legan said county officials began eyeing a project to replace the bridge earlier this year, hoping to build a two-lane bridge with a straighter approach.
Structurally, the bridge had still been in good shape, he said. The bend, though, had caused trouble.
“Sometimes a trailer would get up on the edge of it,” he said, adding that he had heard about several wrecks, there, though none specifically involving trailers falling off the edge.
The project started before the summer and wrapped up in the last few weeks, he said.
“It stretched out quite a bit because of all the wet weather in the spring,” he said.
Legan said crews will still need to pave the approaches to either side of the bridge. They’re currently gravel, and wet weather Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22, could slow down the process.
Officials don’t have a total cost on the project due to the work still pending, he said.
It was funded out of the county’s budget, which allotted $3.8 million to spend through its road and bridge department this year, according to its 2019 financial statement.
However, he said the county could receive credit through the state’s Off-system Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program, which offers funding for larger bridge projects based on work completed by counties on other, smaller bridges.
“That could help us down the road on a bigger project,” he said.
For now, Legan said, those traveling and hauling trailers over East 330th Road should have a safer trip.
“It’s a big improvement for the road,” he said.
South 60th bridge
As previously reported in the BH-FP, a single-lane bridge over Bear Creek on South 60th Road is slated for replacement due to deteriorating conditions. The road is southeast of Fair Play.
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock told the BH-FP Wednesday, Sept. 18, Missouri Department of Transportation engineers had examined the bridge and were concerned about its integrity.
“They’ve told us that this bridge needs to be replaced badly,” he previously said.
According to minutes from the commission’s Monday, Oct. 28, meeting, commissioners unanimously accepted a bid from Viebrock Sales and Service for an I-beam bridge package. That project’s total cost is $85,626.08, according to the minutes. The cost includes $41,167.98 for the bridge package, $19,121.25 for the guardrail and $25,336.85 for reinforcing steel.
While the bridge has remained open to regular traffic, Hancock said the county has made an agreement with the nearby Ash Grove Aggregates quarry to keep large trucks off the bridge.
That project could receive up to 50% state funding due to the economic impact of redirecting quarry traffic, Hancock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.