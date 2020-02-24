Strong like Shawn

Members of the Halfway community came together to rally around one of their own late last year.
Kim Root recalled a fateful day last August, when, just a few days after his 22nd birthday, her son, Shawn Gumm, a 2016 Halfway High School graduate, told her he didn’t feel well.
Root said the family took him to the hospital, kicking off a multi-month ordeal that saw Gumm first diagnosed with pneumonia, before later tests would show Histoplasmosis, a lung infection caused by inhaling certain types of fungal spores.
She said the condition eroded Gumm’s esophagus, and his case worsened after surgery, when a stroke followed due to air being released into his brain.
“We were coming home from the hospital,” Root recalled. “We were at Sunshine and 65 when he started having a stroke. He was just shaking so much.”
The family first went to Mercy Hospital before flying back to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
“We lost him for six minutes,” she said. “He had to spend hours in a hyperbaric chamber, and he was in a coma for three days.”
Another esophageal surgery followed, then resurgence of the Histoplasmosis, this time around Gumm’s heart. Another surgery tried to repair the damage.
“It was harder this time because of the stroke because he couldn’t walk,” she said. “He had a feeding tube the whole time.”
In the trauma of those medical emergencies, Gumm’s, friends, neighbors and classmates came to his side, HHS art instructor Colleen Banks said.
Members of the school’s art club and its sophomore class coordinated efforts to raise money to help with the family’s medical expenses, Banks said.
The art club designed a shirt, selling them to show support for the Gumm family and raise money for Gumm’s medical expenses. Seventy-seven shirts raised $825 for the family, she said.
The group also recently met with Shawn and his family in Bolivar to celebrate Shawn's recovery and continued efforts back to health.
Banks said Gumm has now completed inpatient physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.
His mother said he’s still completing outpatient therapy, but he's also improved quite a bit. Still, there’s a long way to go.
“It’s a miracle he’s here,” she said. He used to be a barber, but now he can’t use his left hand. Picking up something off a table is easy for you and me, but, for him, he really has to think about it. He’s been through hell and back.”
The family is having to fight their insurers to get some things paid for, she said.
Banks said more shirts will be ordered if organizers receive enough requests. Bracelets, with the logo #ShawnStrong are also available, she said. Contact the school for more information. Order deadline is March 1.
The products are Gumm’s favorite colors, purple and red, Root said.
The family also keeps a Facebook page updated. Find more information, including the link to a GoFundMe account at “Shawn Gumm Support Group.”
She said the family is also currently fighting to qualify Gumm for disability benefits.
During his stay in the hospital, Root said the Tim Tebow Foundation reached out, as did Willard High School wrestler Michael Finley, who recently survived a similar health scare that culminated in a lung transplant. Root said the community support the family has received has been “incredible.”
“Looking back, I can say that Shawn is definitely still here for a reason,” she said. “There’s a reason for him to have lived through that because it was such a miracle to still have him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.