Strong, not soft

Bolivar’s 2020 varsity softball season didn’t live up to expectations, but the team did go out, compete and win a “third consecutive district title and get to the state playoffs,” coach Brian Thompson said.
Injuries and quarantines didn’t stop the team last season. Now, heading into the new conference this time around, the players have a “strong senior class returning that will bring a lot of postseason experience and leadership to the program,” Thompson said.
Unfortunately, the team did lose first team all-state class 4 pitcher Katie Brooks, who will be playing at the University of Kansas, first team all-district center fielder Emme Hall, second team all-district third baseman Ashton Lynn and second team all-district player Karissa Rickman to graduation.
These girls, he said, “provided us with some strong bats, excellent defense and one of the strongest arms in southwest Missouri — possibly the state — in the circle.”
Incoming seniors filling those empty spots include pitcher and outfielder Jadyn Hamilton, outfielder Mollie Klaser, all-region and all-district first team shortstop Avery McClure, first baseman Paige Severns, second baseman Shae Smith and outfielder Kirsten Dickerson.
Hamilton, Thompson said, does well in both positions, and he hopes she can continue that for this upcoming season. He also said she might “hit in the top of the lineup.”
Last season, Klaser played at third base, at first and as the designated player. Thompson said she will move up to hitting near “the middle of the lineup,” as well as playing centerfield.
McClure, like last fall, might be the team’s starting shortstop. Thompson said she has “very good range, a very good arm and reads the ball off of the bat well.”
However, he predicts “all her numbers will continue to go up,” and she “will probably hit somewhere in the top 3.”
Having played first base for the past three years, Severns is expected to do that again this season. Last year was a “down year” for Severns, but Thompson sees her “number rebounding” and “her hitting somewhere in the middle of the lineup.”
Smith, similar to Severns, has played second base for the past three years and will probably do the same this year. Thompson said she’ll probably hit toward the top of the lineup, and he also expects “her numbers will go up again this year.”
Last season, Dickerson “saw limited action both at the plate and on defense,” Thompson said, and was mostly a “courtesy runner.” However, he believes she has it in her to “compete for an everyday spot in the lineup and in the outfield.”
Some others returning to the field include juniors Brookelyn Cline, Riley Ross and Lakyn Breesawitz and sophomore Percilla Gray.
Brookelyn Cline, as pitcher, suffered a “recurring arm injury” last season, Thompson said, so she missed out on a lot of games. However, she has worked hard, and Thompson said he sees her “competing for a spot in the outfield and manning the circle for us this fall.”
Ross, Breesawitz and Gray, Thompson said, have taken the off season and summer to work hard, and he sees them all “competing for playing time and everyday spots in the lineup.”
Some incoming freshmen players include Tessa Cline, KaCee Jenkins, Halily Hale and Harper Rowell.
Tessa Cline plays as third baseman and in the circle. Thompson said she “fields the ball very well and has a strong presence at the plate.” Her batting skills will probably get her to the lineup’s upper half, he added.
Jenkins, playing behind the plate, “has a very strong arm and will bring some power to the plate for us as well,” Thompson said.
Hale and Rowell, he added, will compete for a place in the lineup, and both might “be used in the pinch-hit-pinch-run role on occasion.”
With this group of players, Thompson expects them “to come out and continue to do what we have been doing for the past three years.”
The seniors, he added, will probably aim for a fourth district title. Returners also understand the work they will have to put in, Thompson said, and he believes they’ll put actions to words and “leave it all on the field every game.”
He said he predicts his players “are going to be very competitive” and will “have fun playing a game they love.”
Health — with COVID-19 still on the rise — will be an obstacle for the fall, he said, as well as quarantines.
However, he said his players are excited about joining the Ozark Conference. He said they believe “they can play with anyone on our schedule” and “make it back to the district championship game.”
With their “awesome personalities,” love of the game, “strong work ethic” and competitive spirit, they “have the ability to go out and get the job done,” Thompson said.
Getting the job done begins Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, at the Sullivan Tournament. Game time is still to be determined.
Fair Play — a blessed sport
When COVID-19 hit the Fair Play softball field last season, attendance at practice and games dwindled, sometimes causing postponed or canceled games.
However, to the high school team, “each game (was) a blessing,” coach Alicia Wollard said.
For this upcoming season, Wollard knows that as long as the players believe it, the “team can accomplish great things this season,” she said.
However, having lost some of the team’s key leaders to graduation, Wollard said the team will “need to find our voice.”
Last year’s leaders and now graduated seniors include all-district, first team all-conference, all-region and all-state player Chyler Welch, second team all-conference player Brayden Thomas and Breezy Wilson. Wollard talked about their accomplishments and said coaching them and seeing how they grew was a “blessing” for her. She said she also wishes “them all the best in the next chapter of life.”
This season, Jaden Dollar and Donna Miller, will fill in their predecessors' empty spots as seniors.
Part of filling those spots includes taking up a leadership role, which Wollard said Dollar will have to do. On top of that, the team will rely on her being “consistent in the batter’s box,” the coach said.
Sophomores Ashlynne Kirksey, Anna Grove and Haleigh Harris return, as well as junior Riley Tennyson. Wollard said they all came in last year “and brought their own talents to help our team.”
Junior Meghan Hoxsie — “number one on the mound,” Wollard said — steps up this upcoming season as pitcher. Despite the pressure Hoxsie could feel, Wollard has faith in her.
In fact, when it comes to the team as a whole, Wollard said she is concerned about the girls playing in unfamiliar positions.
However, she also said everyone is “eager and ready to get started.”
Well, they can start with their first game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Humansville Softball Tournament.
Marion C. Early — a team that complements its players
Even though Marion C. Early’s high school had a young softball team last year, the team still won a district title.
This season, coach Mike McHolland said the players — having more preparation — will “take the next step in the postseason.”
McHolland said he is just “15 wins from 300 for my career — all at MCE.”
How many more he gets this season will depend on the outcome.
The team this year has four 3-year senior lettermen. The seniors include pitcher Hannah Brisley, center fielder Riley Simmons, right fielder Olivia Blehm and first baseman Becca Presley.
Brisley, also a second and third baseman, is an all-district second team player in the infield. Also, McHolland said, she is a “team leader on the field and strives for perfection in the circle and at the plate.”
Simmons is an all-district first team and all-region second team player — both in the outfield. She, like Brisley, is a team leader, as well as a “very level-headed player” who “keeps things in perspective for the team,” McHolland said.
Olivia Blehm, he said, is a “consistent player in the field and the plate.” Also, she is an all-district second team player in the outfield.
And then there’s Becca Presley, who is “a solid player at first base,” the coach said.
The second year junior lettermen on the team include shortstop Lauren Taylor, left fielder Kirsten McGinnis and outfielder Halle Burrow.
In the infield, Taylor is an all-district and all-region first team player. She has had “22 stolen bases from the lead off position,” McHolland said. She is also “a solid lead off hitter” with “good speed, a positive attitude” and an encouraging voice for the team.
“Good things happen when she gets on base,” McHolland said.
McGinnis, he added, is also an all-district second team player in the outfield.
And Burrow plays second and third base on top of being in the outfield.
Of the sophomores on the team, there are first year lettermen pitcher Hailey Presley and catcher Taylor Blehm. The other sophomore is utility player Maggie Painter.
Hailey Presley — also a second and third baseman — is an all-district first team and all-region second team player, both as pitcher. As a “very talented player,” McHolland said, she “knows the game very well” and has a consistent “positive attitude” for everyone.
Taylor Blehm, McHolland said, is an all-district first team and all-region second team player as catcher. She is “a talented player” with “a lot of power at the plate.”
Painter, he added, is the team’s “most improved player from last season,” with the ability to play in various different positions.
The new, upcoming freshmen include Macie Letterman, who plays pitcher, as well as second and third base; centerfielder, outfielder and second baseman Miya Bess and outfielder and first baseman Addie Bess.
With “good senior leadership and young talent to complement each other,” McHolland said, the players can all push one another to play the best they can “as a player and for the team.”
The players will have the chance to show how well they complement one another Saturday, Aug. 21, at the jamboree game at Macks Creek — time still to be determined.
Humansville — young but experienced
For the past two years, Humansville varsity softball coach Miranda Chaney has had a relatively “young and inexperienced team,” she said. Even this season’s team is full of only sophomores and juniors — the freshmen and sophomores from last year.
However, with the experience her team has gained by playing varsity last year, she said she hopes to see how that experience translates into growth for the 2021-22 season.
Of the juniors on the team, there is Maliah Kenney, Nevaeh White, Kayleigh Fowler, Kayci Payne and Mia Pratt.
Kenney — with her poise and “great softball IQ” — will lead the team this year as shortstop, Chaney said. She was last year’s all-conference and all-district player, and she “led the team in almost every stat,” the coach said, “including a batting average of .610.”
White comes onto the field as pitcher, but her “speed on the base path” is something Chaney said the team hopes to use.
Fowler, the coach said, is “a vocal leader” who “keeps the team focused.”
When it comes to Payne, Chaney described her as “a versatile player.”
Two-year-starting centerfielder Pratt brings her “great speed” to the team.
Chaney also added White, Fowler and Payne will play in various positions.
Sophomores on the team include Abby Sawyers, Laylaah Lee, Gabbie Kendall, Octavia McElhaney, Aaliyah Hudson and Jessica Winfrey.
Sawyers, Chaney said, “is a tough, quick catcher” who is also good with a bat.
With “the most experience at second base,” Lee is fast and will play outfielder at some point, as well, the coach said.
Last year, Kendall used her time as a freshman to strengthen herself at third base, but the coach said she’d “also see time on the mound.”
McElhaney, coming from a summer full of hard work, “brings the most pitching experience,” Chaney said.
Last year, Hudson started as an outfielder, but she can also play other positions.
This is Winfrey’s first year on the team, but Chaney said she “will have (an) instant impact on the team.”
The players have their individual skills, but as a team, they’re hoping to take the two wins from last year and “drastically increase” the number, Chaney said.
To do that, Chaney said the players have studied the game, improved their skills, and are determined to play in each game this year.
Batting, base running and fielding are some of the team’s strengths, but Chaney said pitching is what they need to focus the most on. To do that, Chaney will have many of the players pitch to gain that experience.
And they’ll have that chance to do so at their jamboree Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Halfway — giving everything you have
Halfway’s varsity softball team has had a conference and district championship over the previous four years, but “last year we fell just short of both,” coach Eric Ingram said.
However, the Lady Cardinals “had a very good season with an 18-6 record” and now have a slightly different — and smaller — roster.
Having lost five seniors to graduation last year, the team “will be young at some positions early, and that will be a challenge,” the coach said.
However, Ingram added, the team hopes practices and games will help its players be “our best ball” for October.
This season, the team has just two seniors: pitcher Elavia Sharp and catcher Annabelle Ingram.
For the past three seasons, Elavia Sharp “has been our number one pitcher,” Coach Ingram said. She also might see time as a left infielder at shortstop or third base. Also, in the circle, she is an all-conference, all-district and all-region player.
Annabelle Ingram, an all-conference, all-district and all-region player, will probably “bat in the two hole again this season,” and her ability to get on base the past two years has been good, the coach said.
Returning starters on the team include juniors Jaka Sharp and Klarissa McClellend, Sammi Gallivan and sophomores Maycee Payne and Olivia Johnson.
Jaka Sharp is an all-conference, all-district and all-region player. She’ll play in both the circle as pitcher and also at shortstop, and the coach predicts she will “bat in the three hole.” With her power at the plate, Eric Ingram said, her season will be productive. She’s “improved in the circle” and will pitch some, but the coach said she will “anchor the infield.”
McClellend, the coach said, “had a pretty good summer gaining varsity experience,” and he hopes that experience will translate to the fall season, as well.
Despite her varsity experience, Gallivan, he added, moves to a new position this season — first base. Batting possibly in the middle of the lineup, Eric Ingram said, she will also hopefully “be very productive at the plate this season.”
Johnson and Payne, like McClellend, “saw very limited action at the varsity level last season.” However, they will all “have the opportunity to earn starting positions as this season begins.”
The four incoming freshmen include Jada Breashears, Katie Howard, Rea Spear and Gabby Radford.
Breashears will play in the circle and left infield, and she’s “played a lot of travel ball,” the coach said.
Howard might play second base — a position she played this summer. She also, Eric Ingram said, “has a good mind for the game and (that) will look to help early in her career.”
Spear, he added, might earn “a starting position in the outfield” this season and will play as the team’s “number two catcher,” too.
Radford will also play in the outfield, and the coach said she has shown “that at the plate, she is a good contact hitter.”
With the small roster of players on the team, everyone will hopefully “up their game in preseason, as well as each day, as we try and compete in practice and in games,” Eric Ingram said.
With older and younger players teaching one another, “they expect to compete each and every night we step on the field,” and “play for a conference and district championship,” the coach said.
“I encourage my team — and would every athlete in Polk County,” he added, “to give everything they have everyday and love playing the game of softball.”
Halfway’s first game will be Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Halfway Softball Tournament.
