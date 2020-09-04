Strong start

Lady Liberator softball briefly stumbled but got things off on the right foot this weekend.
The defending Class 3 District 10 champions claimed fifth place in the Sullivan Tournament on Friday, Aug. 28.
Bolivar overcame a 6-0 first-round loss to Capital City High School en route to a 4-1 finish.
Lady Liberator coach Brian Thompson said the opposing team brought out a freshman pitcher who could throw upward of 60 mph.
“From the info I had, I didn't think we were going to see that,” he said. “We weren't ready for the first game. I think if we’d have seen Capital City later on, it would have been different, but that’s on my shoulders.”
The Lady Liberators looked different in subsequent contests, he said.
“We had a talk between games about whether that’s the way we wanted to start off the season or if we wanted to go out and take care of the ball,” he said.
Katie Brooks threw the first of several no-hitters as Bolivar downed Pacific 16-0.
At the plate, she was 3-5 with four RBIs. Jadyn Hamilton was 2-2 with a single and a triple. She scored two runs, had two walks and an RBI.
The Lady Liberators were also dominant against Hillsboro, winning 6-0.
Ashton Lynn was 2-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Brooks struck out 12 and walked one batter.
Thompson said the team feeds off each other’s energy that way.
“In the circle, (Brooks) always talks her teammates up, and she gets their support on defense,” he said. “We were too cautious in the first game, but after that we started swinging better and we just react based on what we’re all doing. We all want to get involved and contribute.”
Bolivar won 5-0 over Owensville on a pair of home runs from Brooks and Avery McClure.
The Lady Liberators beat Farmington 10-0 to earn fifth.
Emme Hall was 3-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Bolivar next played Smith Cotton on Tuesday, Sept. 1. A score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday. The team next faces Nixa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in Nixa.
Fair Play
As of Monday, Aug. 31, the Lady Hornets were still waiting to hit the field after originally being scheduled to take part in the Humansville Softball Tournament on Friday, Aug. 28, but exiting the tournament after not fielding enough players.
“With my low numbers, I had a few girls absent and didn’t have enough practices,” Fair Play coach Alicia Mercer said Monday.
The Lady Hornets were next scheduled to play Macks Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The team heads to Montrose on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
“We are ready to play,” Mercer said.
Halfway
The Lady Cardinals got a single game in before rain postponed their weekend tournament.
Halfway beat Clinton 10-1.
Coach Eric Ingram said his girls did well.
Elavia Sharp scattered four hits while striking out five, he said.
Jaka Sharp led the offense with three hits and four RBIs. Hannah Wolford had two hits and two stolen bases.
“Annabelle Ingram threw out the only runner that attempted to steal,” he said.
Humansville
Humansville struggled early in its home tournament Friday, falling 16-0 to Leeton in the first round. Tournament play was postponed Saturday due to weather.
MCE
The Marion C. Early softball tournament was postponed to next Saturday, Sept. 5, due to weather.
Lady Panthers coach Mike McHolland said his program played well in its jamboree last month, besting Richland 6-2 and Climax Springs 11-0.
