Josh Francisco, son of Jeannie and Aaron Francisco, and Annabelle Ramirez, daughter of Lisbeth and Johnny Ramirez, have been chosen as Rotary Students for the month of March.
School activities in which Francisco has participated include basketball, tennis, choir, National Honor Society and Super Fans. He plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology and join the engineering program.
School activities in which Ramirez has participated include tennis, soccer, swim, National Honor Society and Interact Club. She also is president of Health Occupations Students of America. Ramirez plans to attend College of the Ozarks to major in allied health studies and pursue a career in physical therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.