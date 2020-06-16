Jenna Roberts, daughter of Sherry and Denton Roberts, and Ryan Cohen, son of Lori and Eric Cohen, were named student Rotarians for the month of May, according to a Bolivar High School news release.
School activities in which Roberts has participated include Future Business Leaders of America, art club, National Honor Society, cheerleading, Sentrecut sign and lead manager of vinyl signs, and marching and concert bands, the release said.
She plans to attend college at Southwest Baptist University and major in commercial art and elementary education and minor in history.
School activities in which Cohen has participated include speech and debate, theater, National Honor Society, newspaper club and student council, the release said.
He plans to attend Mizzou and double-major in theater and journalism and minor in political science.
