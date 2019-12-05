Jacob Toombs, son of Franka and Gene Toombs, and Sidney Alaimo, daughter of Heather and Russell Alaimo, were named Rotary students for November.
School activities in which Toombs has participated include FFA, as president and as a member of the national championship entomology and third-place state meats team, as well as a national proficiency finalist. He plans to attend Redlands Community College on a livestock judging scholarship and then attend Oklahoma State University and major in animal science.
School activities in which Alaimo has participated include FBLA, speech and debate, drama, National Honor Society, foreign language club and art club. She plans to attend college and become an art therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.