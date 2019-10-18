John Sanders, son of Merri and Scott Skinner and Tom and Neoma Sanders, and Abigail Warren, daughter of Kim and Sam Warren, were named Rotary students for September.
School activities in which Sanders has participated include band, German and JROTC. He plans to attend Missouri S&T in Rolla and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering and hopes to design and improve armored vehicles for the U.S. military.
School activities in which Warren has participated include marching band, jazz band and JROTC. She plans to serve in the U.S. Air Force as a mental health assistant.
