Mia Montgomery, daughter of Laura and Jeremy Montgomery, and Hunter Berry, son of Trish and Heath Berry, were named Rotary students for October.
School activities in which Montgomery has participated include the school newspaper, academic team, art club, theater tech, National Honor Society, choir, foreign language club and student council. She plans to attend Mizzou or New York University and major in journalism and foreign language.
School activities in which Berry has participated include football and basketball. He plans to attend college and play basketball.
