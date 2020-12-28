Students create holiday drawings

Students at Bolivar Primary School and Bolivar Intermediate School (kindergarten through fifth grade) draw holiday-related pictures every year for a contest sponsored by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. The winning pictures and many others are then published in the Christmas Greetings special section, which appeared this year in the Wednesday, Dec. 23, issue.
Monetary awards are given for first-, second- and third-place entries and were awarded to the students.
In kindergarten, Kallan Winder placed first. Sophia Alderfer was second and Allison Turner claimed third.
In first grade, Lydia Rehder placed first. Sofia Ochoa was awarded second. Third place went to Abbi Rotramel.
Second grader Antigone Shadwick claimed gold. Summer Burkhart and Brooklyn Murray finished second and third, respectively.
First place in third grade went to Raleigh Lahr. Caroline Ridlon was second. Wyatt Maze was third.
Kimber Stephens took first place in fourth grade, followed by Chloe Rhodes and Palynn Inman.
Fifth grader Marlie Butler took first. Cherish Dupuis-Liles was second and Keegan Watson was third.
