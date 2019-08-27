A series of campus improvement projects have been completed for Southwest Baptist University’s 2019-20 school year, thanks to a gift from the Sunderland Foundation in late June.
According to an SBU news release, the foundation has helped support SBU since 1987.
The university received $500,000, the foundation’s second gift of that amount over two years, for the expansion of parking lots and the repair of concrete across the Bolivar campus, according to the release.
“We are blessed and excited to receive these gifts from the Sunderland Foundation,” Robbie Bryant, director of SBU’s physical plant, said in the release. “Concrete is costly, and we would not have been able to accomplish the improvements made throughout campus without their generous support.”
Projects include:
- ●Replacement of the parking lot for Beasley and Leslie halls.
- ●Replacement of a section of sidewalk north of Casebolt Music Building.
- ●Replacement of a section of sidewalk near the west entrance of Mellers Dining Commons.
- ●The elimination of 224 trip hazards in walkways around campus, while maintaining American Disabilities Act compliance using a concrete cutting method that prevents replacing those sections, saving the university 73% in replacement costs for those areas.
- Construction of a new parking lot to be located on the north side of the McClelland Dining Facility is currently in the planning stage, according to the release.
- “As McClelland is getting utilized more frequently, it has become necessary to address the need for parking at this facility,” Bryant said in the release.
- According to the release, the foundation’s gift previously funded projects in the 2018-19 school year, including:
- Replacement of a section of Andersen Drive.
- Replacement of approximately half of the south parking lot behind the Gott Education Building.
- Replacement of the west parking lot of Meyer Wellness and Sports Center.
- Capping of brick walls at McClelland Dining Facility and Mabee Chapel.
In addition, sections of sidewalks across the Bolivar campus, the loading dock at Mabee Chapel and the stairs on the west side of Plaster Hall have all been replaced.
The university has inducted the Sunderland Foundation into its most prestigious gift club, the Southwest Baptist University Philanthropy Hall of Fame, Brad Johnson, vice president for university relations at SBU, said in the release.
“Led by Kent Sunderland and family, the Sunderland Foundation continues to grow the depth of its philanthropy and remain committed to the mission of ‘improving the quality of life by reinvesting in the communities where the Ash Grove Cement Company has historically operated,’” Johnson said.The Sutherland Foundation was established in 1945 by Lester Sunderland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.