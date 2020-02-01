Super song

Hayden Holt remembers the day well.
The Bolivar third-grader had the opportunity to attend an August Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
Thinking strategically, he and his grandfather crossed the stands, hoping to get closer to the action. It worked.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was in the area and spotted the youngster, tossing a glove in his direction. It’s a gift Holt, who said he’s been a lifelong Chiefs fan, will always treasure.
Holt’s devotion to the team could also earn him internet stardom after he and his father produced a music video parodying rapper Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road.”
The song features Holt performing Chiefs-related lyrics, composed with help from his father.
“It started last year after we lost in the playoffs,” Holt said.
On Sunday, Feb. 2, Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
Holt said Lil Nas X’s original song featured a fun, catchy tune, but its verses were concerning to his parents.
“My mom said that I needed to change the words to it because she didn’t want me to teach it to my little sister,” he said. “I just came up with it in my brain. My dad helped me rhyme some of the words. Now it's a thing.”
Holt’s video, which can be found on YouTube under “Kansas City Chiefs fan sings ‘Super Bowl’ parody of ‘Old Town Road,’” earned nearly 3,500 views in one week, as of Friday, Jan. 31.
Holt said his father used an app to sync his voice up to the song’s rhythm. The accompanying video features an introduction by Holt, followed by scenes of the Chiefs on the field.
He said his goal is to have a player from the team notice the video and share it with their teammates.
Should the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years Sunday, Holt said he already has several ideas for follow up videos celebrating the big win.
“That would be so awesome,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.