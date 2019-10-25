How does the Constitution’s fourth amendment — which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures — fare with today’s changing technology?
It’s a question Missouri Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge discussed during a lecture at Southwest Baptist University on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
When the Constitution was written in 1787, the founding fathers intended to have “a lasting application,” Breckenridge told the room.
But the idea of smartphones would have boggled the minds of James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, she said.
Given what has changed in 230 years, and as the government gains access to more advanced technology, Breckenridge asked how the Fourth Amendment works today.
In the 1960s, Missouri’s Supreme Court identified “the key inquiries for how to address telephone searches, and the test they came up with was whether or not there was a reasonable expectation of privacy,” she said.
In explaining the meaning of reasonable expectations of privacy, she described the U.S. Supreme Court case, Katz v. United States.
“There was a gambler who would go into a phone booth and make a call in the ’60s. … The FBI suspected he was taking bets and conducting illegal activity,” she said.
She said without a search warrant, the FBI attached a recording device to the phone booth and listened to the gambler’s conversations.
When the Fourth Amendment is violated by police, then the evidence they obtain in an “illegal search is excluded from trial,” Breckenridge explained.
Breckenridge said the U.S. Supreme Court considered governmental power and individual interest in Katz’s case, asking themselves, “Did the gambler have a reasonable expectation of privacy?”
If the person does have a reasonable expectation of privacy, the action “is a search, and there must be a warrant,” Breckenridge explained.
The court found the FBI had violated the Fourth Amendment because Katz had expected privacy in the phone booth and was thus searched without a warrant, she said.
“That’s the standard the court has used for decades,” she said. “The court changed the rules after the FBI changed the listening device.”
Before Katz’s case, the Fourth Amendment’s protection mainly covered the household area. But protections were then expanded beyond the household after that, acknowledging technology such as telephones, were understood as private, Breckenridge said.
Up until 2014, as the more advanced form of the telephone — the cellphone — landed in common hands, the Federal Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court were divided on the question.
Some judges said they could, and some judges said they could not search cell phones without a proper warrant, Breckenridge said.
One case that set precedent for this issue centered on David Riley, who was arrested for possession of illegal firearms in California.
“His smart phone was in his pocket,” she said, “and it was searched without a warrant.”
Breckenridge explained police investigators found videos and photographs that implicated Riley in a gang shooting.
Although he was charged with the shooting, he argued in court that his cell phone was discovered in a search where “there was no warrant, and it’s prohibited in trial by the Fourth Amendment,” Breckenridge said.
The government’s argument, though, was that “all materials found in the course of a search incident to arrest may be exempt because that was clear law,” she said.
But, Breckenridge said, Riley told the opposing side that cell phones are “so different, so different laws should apply.”
Breckenridge said the Supreme Court unanimously found that Riley’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated.
“Cell phones differ in both a quantitative and qualitative sense from other items that might be found on an arrestee’s person,” Breckenridge said. “The search of a person for other items is limited by physical realities and intended in a general manner to constitute a narrow invasion of privacy.
That’s because cell phones contain personal, protected and sensitive information, Breckenridge said, and 97% of Americans keep cell phones that have information about their daily lives.
Thus, the court found the same principles that apply to a citizen’s nightstand, bedroom and other personal lodgings should apply to a person’s cell phone.
