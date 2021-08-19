Swing hard

Bolivar girls golf coach Kim Cribbs is “excited” for the upcoming season, and she would like for not only some girls to qualify for state, but for the team to qualify as a whole.
Members of the team, she explained, include returning and newcomer players.
Returning junior Elle Robinson had actually, just last year, “qualified for state golf,” Cribbs said. The coach also highlighted Robinson’s win in the Par 3 Tournament at Springfield Catholic Center, which she said boosted her confidence for the rest of the season.
Some other players on the team include freshmen Kaydence Yockey and Destiny Bruce, junior Jylee Tennisonand previous Stockton High School golf player Cadence Akins, a senior.
After spending years playing golf, Yockey joined Bolivar’s high school team, and, according to Cribbs, “she will be a great asset to the team.”
She trained quite a bit this summer, and she also “won her age division at the Price Cutter Charity Championship’s Pitch, Chip and Putt,” Cribbs said.
And Akins, Cribbs said, is stepping off of Stockton’s golf course and onto Bolivar’s.
However, the roster has not been completed just yet, as more practices need to happen before Cribbs gets confirmation on who is officially on the team.
Cribbs said she believes many of the girls should qualify for state, and the season to start that journey begins at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Springfield Catholic Center.
