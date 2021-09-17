Swinging to the future

Bolivar High School’s girls golf team is two tournaments into the season, and coach Kim Cribbs said she has already seen improvements.
“The season is going well,” Cribbs said, mentioning the Wednesday, Sept. 1, Springfield Catholic golf tournament where Elle Robinson tied for 13th place — earning her a medal.
First-year golfer and junior Jylee Tennison stepped on the course of the Thursday, Sept. 9, Marshfield Tournament and “shot her personal best,” Cribbs said. The coach added that Tennison “has been working very hard to improve her game.”
Cribbs said Kaydence Yockey shot 88 at the second tournament, but she anticipates her reaching a score “in the low 80s in the next few weeks.”
Yockey will “be a great golfer for the Lady Liberators,” the coach said.
Senior Cadence Akins has been absent from the tournaments due to a hand fracture, but Cribbs said she is “hoping to get her back in the next couple weeks.”
Looking down the road, Cribbs said her “goal is to have two to three players qualify for the state tournament.”
District competition is coming up on Monday, Oct. 11, but the team’s next competition is at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in the Willard Tournament.
The team participated in the Bolivar Invitational on its home turf on Monday, Sept. 13, but results were not available by press time.
